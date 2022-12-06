Gujarat Election: Deesa Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Deesa constituency (AC no.13) in Banaskantha district went to polls on December 5, 2028. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Deesa is a legislative assembly constituency in Banaskantha district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Deesa constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Pandya Shashikant Mahobatram won Deesa Assembly constituency seat after securing 85411 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Govabhai Hamirabhai Rabari by a margin of 14531 votes.

In 2017, Deesa constituency had 250833 voters, including 131358 males and 119475 females.

The Deesa assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 47.118% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.