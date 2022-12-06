Gujarat Election: Dhanera Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Dhanera constituency (AC no.9) in Banaskantha district went to polls on December 5, 2024. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Dhanera is a legislative assembly constituency in Banaskantha district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Dhanera constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Patel Nathabhai Hegolabhai won Dhanera Assembly constituency seat after securing 82909 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Desai Mavjibhai Maganbhai by a margin of 2093 votes

In 2017, Dhanera constituency had 229012 voters, including 121587 males and 107423 females. The constituency also had 2 third gender voters

The Dhanera assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 47.548% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

