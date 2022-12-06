Gujarat Election: Gadhada Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Gadhada constituency (AC no.106) in Bhavnagar district went to polls on December 1, 2068. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Gadhada is a legislative assembly constituency in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Gadhada constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Maru Pravinbhai Tidabhai won Gadhada Assembly constituency seat after securing 69457 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Atmaram Makanbhai Parmar by a margin of 9424 votes. In 2017, Gadhada constituency had 241795 voters, including 126176 males and 115618 females. The constituency also had one third gender voter. The Gadhada assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 50.257% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.