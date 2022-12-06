In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Gandhidham constituency (AC no.5) in Kachchh (SC) district went to polls on December 1, 2026. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Gandhidham is a legislative assembly constituency in Kachchh (SC) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Gandhidham constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Maheshwari Malti Kishor won Gandhidham Assembly constituency seat after securing 79713 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Kishor Gangjibhai Pingol by a margin of 20270 votes.

In 2017, Gandhidham constituency had 277717 voters, including 149323 males and 128394 females.

The Gandhidham assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 52.329% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

