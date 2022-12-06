Gujarat Election: Himatnagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Himatnagar constituency (AC no.27) in Sabarkantha district went to polls on December 5, 2042. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Himatnagar is a legislative assembly constituency in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Rajendrasinh Ranjitsinh Chavda(Rajubhai Chavda) won Himatnagar Assembly constituency seat after securing 94340 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Kamleshkumar Jayantibhai Patel by a margin of 1712 votes.

In 2017, Himatnagar constituency had 253254 voters, including 129993 males and 123246 females. The constituency also had 15 third gender voters.

The Himatnagar assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 47.429% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.





