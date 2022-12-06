Gujarat Election: Jalalpore Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Jalalpore constituency (AC no.174) in Navsari district went to polls on December 1, 2048. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Jalalpore is a legislative assembly constituency in Navsari district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Jalalpore constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.





n Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate R.C. Patel won Jalalpore Assembly constituency seat after securing 86411 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Parimal Nanubhai Patel by a margin of 25664 votes.



In 2017, Jalalpore constituency had 216288 voters, including 111379 males and 104901 females. The constituency also had 8 third gender voters.



The Jalalpore assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 55.25% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

