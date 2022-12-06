Gujarat Election: Jasdan Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Jasdan constituency (AC no.72) in Rajkot district went to polls on December 1, 2034. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Jasdan is a legislative assembly constituency in Rajkot district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Jasdan constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Bavaliya Kunvarjibhai Mohanbhai won Jasdan Assembly constituency seat after securing 84321 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Dr.Bharat Khodabhai Boghara by a margin of 9277 votes.



In 2017, Jasdan constituency had 228824 voters, including 120577 males and 108247 females.



The Jasdan assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 49.613% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.