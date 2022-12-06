Gujarat Election: Junagadh Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Junagadh constituency (AC no.86) in Junagadh district went to polls on December 1, 2048. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Junagadh is a legislative assembly constituency in Junagadh district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Joshi Bhikhabhai Galabhai won Junagadh Assembly constituency seat after securing 76850 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Mashru Mahendrabhai Liladharbhai by a margin of 6084 votes.



In 2017, Junagadh constituency had 256321 voters, including 132786 males and 123525 females. The constituency also had 10 third gender voters.



The Junagadh assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 48.878% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.