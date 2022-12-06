Gujarat Election: Kadi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Kadi constituency (AC no.24) in Mahesana district went to polls on December 5, 2039. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Kadi is a legislative assembly constituency in Mahesana district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Kadi constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Karshanbhai Punjabhai Solanki won Kadi Assembly constituency seat after securing 96651 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Chavda Rameshbhai Maganbhai by a margin of 7746 votes.

In 2017, Kadi constituency had 257276 voters, including 134162 males and 123111 females. The constituency also had 3 third gender voters.

The Kadi assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 49.84% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

