Gujarat Election: Karjan Assembly Constituency Result 2022  

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Karjan constituency (AC no.147) in Bharuch district went to polls on December 5, 2113. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Karjan is a legislative assembly constituency in Bharuch district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Akshay Kumar Iswarbhai Patel won Karjan Assembly constituency seat after securing 74087 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Satishbhai Motibhai Patel by a margin of 3564 votes.



In 2017, Karjan constituency had 198209 voters, including 102349 males and 95848 females. The constituency also had 12 third gender voters.

The Karjan assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 48.178% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

