Gujarat Election: Khedbrahma Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Khedbrahma constituency (AC no.29) in Sabarkantha district went to polls on December 5, 2044. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Khedbrahma is a legislative assembly constituency in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Kotwal Ashvinbhai Laxmanbhai won Khedbrahma Assembly constituency seat after securing 85916 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Ramilaben Bara by a margin of 11131 votes.

In 2017, Khedbrahma constituency had 236186 voters, including 121521 males and 114660 females. The constituency also had 5 third gender voters.

The Khedbrahma assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 47.431% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.





