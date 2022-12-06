Gujarat Election: Kheralu Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Kheralu constituency (AC no.20) in Patan district went to polls on December 5, 2035. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Kheralu is a legislative assembly constituency in Patan district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Kheralu constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Dabhi Bharatsinhji Shankarji won Kheralu Assembly constituency seat after securing 59847 votes. The BJP candidate defeated IND candidate Desai Mukeshkumar Moghjibhai by a margin of 21415 votes.

In 2017, Kheralu constituency had 200990 voters, including 105009 males and 95980 females. The constituency also had one third gender voter.

The Kheralu assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 41.096% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.