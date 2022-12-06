Gujarat Election: Kodinar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Kodinar constituency (AC no.92) in Junagadh district went to polls on December 1, 2054. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Kodinar is a legislative assembly constituency in Junagadh district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Kodinar constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Mohanlal Malabhai Vala won Kodinar Assembly constituency seat after securing 72408 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Vadher Rambhai Mepabhai by a margin of 14535 votes. In 2017, Kodinar constituency had 207270 voters, including 106997 males and 100273 females. The Kodinar assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 52.137% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.