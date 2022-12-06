Gujarat Election: Kutiyana Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Kutiyana constituency (AC no.84) in Porbandar district went to polls on December 1, 2046. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Kutiyana is a legislative assembly constituency in Porbandar district of Gujarat. It is the only seat won by the NCP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Kutiyana constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, NCP candidate Jadeja Kandhalbhai Sarmanbhai won Kutiyana Assembly constituency seat after securing 59406 votes. The NCP candidate defeated BJP candidate Odedra Lakhamanbhai Bhimabhai by a margin of 23709 votes.



In 2017, Kutiyana constituency had 199281 voters, including 105228 males and 94053 females.



The Kutiyana assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 50.16% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.