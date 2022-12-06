Gujarat Election: Limkheda Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Limkheda constituency (AC no.131) in Dahod (ST) district went to polls on December 5, 2097. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Limkheda is a legislative assembly constituency in Dahod (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Limkheda constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.





In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Bhabhor Shaileshbhai Sumanbhai won Limkheda Assembly constituency seat after securing 74078 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Tadvi Maheshbhai Ratansing by a margin of 19314 votes.



In 2017, Limkheda constituency had 187327 voters, including 93113 males and 94211 females. The constituency also had 3 third gender voters.



The Limkheda assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 52.399% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

