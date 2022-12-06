Gujarat Election: Mahuva Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Mahuva constituency (AC no.99) in Amreli district went to polls on December 1, 2061. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Mahuva is a legislative assembly constituency in Amreli district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Mahuva constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Makwana Raghavbhai Chondabhai won Mahuva Assembly constituency seat after securing 44410 votes. The BJP candidate defeated IND candidate Dr. Kanubhai V. Kalsaria by a margin of 5009 votes. In 2017, Mahuva constituency had 208956 voters, including 109066 males and 99890 females. The Mahuva assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 32.795% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.