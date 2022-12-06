Gujarat Election: Mandvi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Mandvi constituency (AC no.157) in Bardoli (ST) district went to polls on December 1, 2031. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Mandvi is a legislative assembly constituency in Bardoli (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Mandvi constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Chaudhari Anandbhai Mohanbhai won Mandvi Assembly constituency seat after securing 96483 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Pravinbhai Merjibhai Chaudhari by a margin of 50776 votes.



In 2017, Mandvi constituency had 226028 voters, including 112049 males and 113979 females.



The Mandvi assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 52.801% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

