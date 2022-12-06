Gujarat Election: Mandvi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Mandvi constituency (AC no.2) in Kachchh (SC) district went to polls on December 1, 2022. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Mandvi is a legislative assembly constituency in Kachchh (SC) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Mandvi is a constituency in the Gujarat election 2022.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Jadeja Virendrasinh Bahadursinh won Mandvi Assembly constituency seat after securing 79469 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Gohil Shaktisinhji Harichandrasinhji by a margin of 9046 votes.

In 2017, Mandvi constituency had 225037 voters, including 116611 males and 108426 females.

The Mandvi assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 49.343% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

