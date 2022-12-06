Gujarat Election: Mangrol Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Mangrol constituency (AC no.156) in Bardoli (ST) district went to polls on December 1, 2030. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Mangrol is a legislative assembly constituency in the Bardoli (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of Mangrol constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In the Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Vasava Ganpatsinh Vestabhai won Mangrol Assembly constituency seat after securing 91114 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Vasava Nansingbhai Nandariabhai by a margin of 40799 votes.



In 2017, Mangrol constituency had 200778 voters, including 102411 males and 98361 females. The constituency also had 6 third gender voters.



The Mangrol assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 58.147% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

