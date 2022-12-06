Gujarat Election: Mangrol Constituency Result

Gujarat Election: Mangrol Assembly Constituency Result 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 06 2022, 17:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 17:56 ist

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Mangrol constituency (AC no.156) in Bardoli (ST) district went to polls on December 1, 2030. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections. 
 
 The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.
 
 Mangrol is a legislative assembly constituency in the Bardoli (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.
 
Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of Mangrol constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate. 

 

In the Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Vasava Ganpatsinh Vestabhai won Mangrol Assembly constituency seat after securing 91114 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Vasava Nansingbhai Nandariabhai by a margin of 40799 votes.
 
 In 2017, Mangrol constituency had 200778 voters, including 102411 males and 98361 females. The constituency also had 6 third gender voters.
 
  The Mangrol assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 58.147% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.
 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gujarat Assembly Election
Assembly Election 2022
Assembly election
Gujarat Assembly Elections
Gujarat Elections 2022
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
Gujarat Elections
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Assembly Elections 2022

What's Brewing

Female WC fans feel safer, courtesy limited alcohol

Female WC fans feel safer, courtesy limited alcohol

What'll happen to Qatar's stadiums after the World Cup?

What'll happen to Qatar's stadiums after the World Cup?

'Harry & Meghan' Netflix docuseries opens old wounds

'Harry & Meghan' Netflix docuseries opens old wounds

NASA Orion flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home

NASA Orion flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home

Excerpt from Rushdie novel out 4 months after stabbing

Excerpt from Rushdie novel out 4 months after stabbing

B'luru: Combing ops on, but leopards play hide & seek  

B'luru: Combing ops on, but leopards play hide & seek  

 