In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Mansa constituency (AC no.37) in Mahesana district went to polls on December 5, 2052. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Mansa is a legislative assembly constituency in Mahesana district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Patel Sureshkumar Chaturdas won Mansa Assembly constituency seat after securing 77902 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Amitbhai Harisingbhai Chaudhary by a margin of 524 votes.

In 2017, Mansa constituency had 212999 voters, including 110098 males and 102895 females. The constituency also had 6 third gender voters.

The Mansa assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 47.561% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.