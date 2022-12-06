Gujarat Election: Modasa Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Modasa constituency (AC no.31) in Sabarkantha district went to polls on December 5, 2046. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Modasa is a legislative assembly constituency in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Modasa constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Thakor Rajendrasinh Shivsinh won Modasa Assembly constituency seat after securing 83411 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Parmar Bhikhusinhji Chatursinhji by a margin of 1640 votes.

In 2017, Modasa constituency had 245869 voters, including 126032 males and 119832 females. The constituency also had 5 third gender voters.

The Modasa assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 47.042% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.