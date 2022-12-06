Gujarat Election: Nandod Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Nandod constituency (AC no.148) in Chhota Udaipur (ST) district went to polls on December 1, 2022. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Nandod is a legislative assembly constituency in Chhota Udaipur (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Nandod constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.





In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Vasava Premsinhbhai Devjibhai won Nandod Assembly constituency seat after securing 81849 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Tadvi Shabdasharan Bhailalbhai by a margin of 6329 votes.



In 2017, Nandod constituency had 220199 voters, including 113304 males and 106890 females. The constituency also had 5 third gender voters.



The Nandod assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 47.897% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

