Gujarat Election: Nikol Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Nikol constituency (AC no.46) in Ahmedabad East district went to polls on December 5, 2061. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Nikol is a legislative assembly constituency in Ahmedabad East district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Nikol constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Jagdish Panchal won Nikol Assembly constituency seat after securing 87764 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Gohil Indravijaysinh by a margin of 24880 votes.

In 2017, Nikol constituency had 231586 voters, including 125468 males and 106114 females. The constituency also had 4 third gender voters.

The Nikol assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 56.078% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.