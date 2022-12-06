Gujarat Election: Nizar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Nizar constituency (AC no.172) in Bardoli (ST) district went to polls on December 1, 2046. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Nizar is a legislative assembly constituency in Bardoli (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Sunilbhai Ratanjibhai Gamit won Nizar Assembly constituency seat after securing 106234 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Kantilalbhai Reshmabhai Gamit by a margin of 23129 votes.



In 2017, Nizar constituency had 254673 voters, including 125602 males and 129071 females.



The Nizar assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 51.359% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

