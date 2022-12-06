Gujarat Election: Porbandar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Porbandar constituency (AC no.83) in Porbandar district went to polls on December 1, 2045. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Porbandar is a legislative assembly constituency in Porbandar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Porbandar constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Babubhai Bhimabhai Bokhiriya won Porbandar Assembly constituency seat after securing 72430 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhvadiya by a margin of 1855 votes.



In 2017, Porbandar constituency had 237908 voters, including 123235 males and 114671 females. The constituency also had 2 third gender voters.



The Porbandar assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 46.742% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.