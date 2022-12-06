Gujarat Election: Rajula Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Rajula constituency (AC no.98) in Amreli district went to polls on December 1, 2060. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Rajula is a legislative assembly constituency in Amreli district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Rajula constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Der Amarishbhai Jivabhai won Rajula Assembly constituency seat after securing 83818 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Solanki Hirabhai Odhavjibhai by a margin of 12719 votes. In 2017, Rajula constituency had 246825 voters, including 128384 males and 118441 females. The Rajula assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 50.637% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.