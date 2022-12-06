Gujarat Election: Rapar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Rapar constituency (AC no.6) in Kachchh (SC) district went to polls on December 1, 2027. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Rapar is a legislative assembly constituency in Kachchh (SC) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Aarethiya Santokben Bhachubhai won Rapar Assembly constituency seat after securing 63814 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Pankajbhai Anopchand Maheta by a margin of 15209 votes.

In 2017, Rapar constituency had 216398 voters, including 114527 males and 101871 females.

The Rapar assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 48.874% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

