Gujarat Election: Santrampur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Santrampur constituency (AC no.123) in Dahod (ST) district went to polls on December 5, 2089. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Santrampur is a legislative assembly constituency in Dahod (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Dindor Kuberbhai Mansukhbhai won Santrampur Assembly constituency seat after securing 68362 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Damor Gendalbhai Motibhai by a margin of 6424 votes.



In 2017, Santrampur constituency had 208640 voters, including 107397 males and 101240 females. The constituency also had 3 third gender voters.



The Santrampur assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 48.127% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

