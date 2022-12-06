Gujarat Election: Sayajigunj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Sayajigunj constituency (AC no.142) in Vadodara district went to polls on December 5, 2108. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Sayajigunj is a legislative assembly constituency in Vadodara district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Jitendra Ratilal Sukhadia (Jitubhai) won Sayajigunj Assembly constituency seat after securing 99957 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Narendra Ravat by a margin of 59132 votes.



In 2017, Sayajigunj constituency had 273249 voters, including 141363 males and 131886 females.

The Sayajigunj assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 53.684% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

