Gujarat Election: Sidhpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Sidhpur constituency (AC no.19) in Patan district went to polls on December 5, 2022. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Sidhpur is a legislative assembly constituency in Patan district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Sidhpur constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Thakor Chandanjii Talaji won Sidhpur Assembly constituency seat after securing 88268 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Jaynarayan Vyas by a margin of 17260 votes.

In 2017, Sidhpur constituency had 238205 voters, including 124136 males and 114069 females.

The Sidhpur assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 51.847% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.



