Gujarat Election: Sidhpur Constituency Result

Gujarat Election: Sidhpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

Sidhpur is a legislative assembly constituency in Patan district of Gujarat

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 06 2022, 17:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 16:32 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Sidhpur constituency (AC no.19) in Patan district went to polls on December 5, 2022. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.  

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Sidhpur is a legislative assembly constituency in Patan district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Sidhpur constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate. 

 In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Thakor Chandanjii Talaji won Sidhpur Assembly constituency seat after securing 88268 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Jaynarayan Vyas by a margin of 17260 votes. 

In 2017, Sidhpur constituency had 238205 voters, including 124136 males and 114069 females.

The Sidhpur assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 51.847% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.
 
 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Gujarat
Gujarat Assembly Election
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Assembly Elections 2022

What's Brewing

Rohit Sharma goes for scan after hurting left thumb

Rohit Sharma goes for scan after hurting left thumb

Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list

Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list

Belgium star Hazard retires from international football

Belgium star Hazard retires from international football

Pandoravirus: Melting Arctic is releasing ancient germs

Pandoravirus: Melting Arctic is releasing ancient germs

Bengaluru: Japanese film, music festival this weekend

Bengaluru: Japanese film, music festival this weekend

 