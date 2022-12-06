Gujarat Election: Somnath Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Somnath constituency (AC no.90) in Junagadh district went to polls on December 1, 2052. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Somnath is a legislative assembly constituency in Junagadh district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Somnath constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Chudasama Vimalbhai Kanabhai won Somnath Assembly constituency seat after securing 94914 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Jashabhai Bhanabhai Barad by a margin of 20450 votes.



In 2017, Somnath constituency had 235083 voters, including 120236 males and 114847 females.



The Somnath assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 52.775% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.