In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Surat East constituency (AC no.159) in Surat district went to polls on December 1, 2033. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Surat East is a legislative assembly constituency in Surat district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Arvind Shantilal Rana won Surat East Assembly constituency seat after securing 72638 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Bharucha Nitinkumar Thakordas by a margin of 13347 votes.



In 2017, Surat East constituency had 201331 voters, including 102266 males and 99056 females. The constituency also had 9 third gender voters.



The Surat East assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 53.598% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

