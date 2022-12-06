Gujarat Election: Surat West Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Surat West constituency (AC no.167) in Surat district went to polls on December 1, 2041. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Surat West is a legislative assembly constituency in Surat district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of Surat West constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.





In the Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Purnesh Modi won Surat West Assembly constituency seat after securing 111615 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Patel Iqbal Daud by a margin of 77882 votes.



In 2017, Surat West constituency had 222041 voters, including 113337 males and 108703 females. The constituency also had one third gender voter.



The Surat West assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 73.946% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

