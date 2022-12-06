Gujarat Election: Tankara Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Tankara constituency (AC no.66) in Rajkot district went to polls on December 1, 2028. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Tankara is a legislative assembly constituency in Rajkot district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Kagathara Lalitbhai won Tankara Assembly constituency seat after securing 94090 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Raghavajibhai Jivarajbhai Gadara by a margin of 29770 votes. In 2017, Tankara constituency had 224579 voters, including 116067 males and 108511 females. The constituency also had one third gender voter. The Tankara assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 56.04 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.