Gujarat Election: Tharad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Tharad constituency (AC no.8) in Banaskantha district went to polls on December 5, 2022. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Tharad is a legislative assembly constituency in Banaskantha district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Tharad constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.



In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Patel Parbatbhai Savabhai won Tharad Assembly constituency seat after securing 69789 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Rajput Damraji Devjibhai by a margin of 11733 votes.

In 2017, Tharad constituency had 209291 voters, including 111039 males and 98251 females. The constituency also had one third gender voter.

The Tharad assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 38.49% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

