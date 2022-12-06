Gujarat Election: Unjha Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Unjha constituency (AC no.21) in Mahesana district went to polls on December 5, 2036. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Unjha is a legislative assembly constituency in Mahesana district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Unjha constituency in the Gujarat election 2022.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Dr. Asha Patel won Unjha Assembly constituency seat after securing 81797 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Patel Narayanbhai Lalludas (Kaka) by a margin of 19529 votes.

In 2017, Unjha constituency had 213263 voters, including 110942 males and 102318 females. The constituency also had 3 third gender voters.

The Unjha assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 52.992% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.