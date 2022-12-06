Gujarat Election: Vadgam Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Vadgam constituency (AC no.11) in Patan district went to polls on December 5, 2026. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Vadgam is a legislative assembly constituency in Patan district of Gujarat. This is one of the three seats won by an independent candidate in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Vadgam constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, IND candidate Jigneshkumar Natvarlal Mevani won Vadgam Assembly constituency seat after securing 95497 votes. The IND candidate defeated BJP candidate Chakravarti Vijaykumar Harkhabhai by a margin of 19696 votes.

In 2017, Vadgam constituency had 261136 voters, including 133519 males and 127615 females. The constituency also had 2 third gender voters.

The Vadgam assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 50.222% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.