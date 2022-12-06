Gujarat Election: Vagra Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Vagra constituency (AC no.151) in Bharuch district went to polls on December 1, 2025. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Vagra is a legislative assembly constituency in Bharuch district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Vagra constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.



In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Arunsinh Ajitsinh Rana won Vagra Assembly constituency seat after securing 72331 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Patel Sulemanbhai Musabhai by a margin of 2628 votes.

In 2017, Vagra constituency had 198507 voters, including 102067 males and 96438 females. The constituency also had 2 third gender voters.



The Vagra assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 47.218% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

