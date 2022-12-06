Gujarat Election: Valsad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Valsad constituency (AC no.179) in Valsad (ST) district went to polls on December 1, 2053. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Valsad is a legislative assembly constituency in Valsad (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Valsad constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.





In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Bharatbhai Kikubhai Patel won Valsad Assembly constituency seat after securing 101736 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Tandel Narendrakumar Jagubhai by a margin of 43092 votes.



In 2017, Valsad constituency had 243885 voters, including 124574 males and 119311 females.



The Valsad assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 60.123% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

