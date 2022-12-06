Gujarat Election: Vejalpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Vejalpur constituency (AC no.42) in Gandhinagar district went to polls on December 5, 2057. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Vejalpur is a legislative assembly constituency in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Chauhan Kishor Babulal won Vejalpur Assembly constituency seat after securing 117748 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Shah Mihirbhai Subodhbhai by a margin of 22567 votes.

In 2017, Vejalpur constituency had 326977 voters, including 168112 males and 158854 females. The constituency also had 11 third gender voters.

The Vejalpur assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 53.089% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.