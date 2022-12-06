Gujarat Election: Visavadar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Visavadar constituency (AC no.87) in Junagadh district went to polls on December 1, 2049. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Visavadar is a legislative assembly constituency in Junagadh district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Visavadar constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Ribadiya Harshadkumar Madhavajibhai won Visavadar Assembly constituency seat after securing 81882 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Patel Kirit Balubhai by a margin of 23101 votes.



In 2017, Visavadar constituency had 240552 voters, including 126424 males and 114128 females.



The Visavadar assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 54.432% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.