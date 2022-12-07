Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: Will BJP see an encore in Modi's home state or will AAP dent its chances?

As Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 counting begins tomorrow, the ruling BJP in Gujarat is aiming for a straight seventh term in the state. It was a high-stakes three-cornered fight between the BJP, Congress and AAP. Political observers said the outcome will determine who captures the main opposition space in Gujarat. Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication, the saffron party is all set to retain power in the state for the seventh consecutive term and equal Left Front’s feat in West Bengal.