Gujarat mandate is for empowering poor, rejection of revdi culture: Minister Bhupender Yadav

Union Minister and BJP leader Bhupender Yadav on Friday attributed the party's victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare policies for the poor and asserted that this mandate had made it clear that people were in favour of empowerment and not "revdis" (freebies) for political objectives.

He further said the result showed that the welfare policies being run under Modi's leadership had changed the lives of the poor and the marginalised sections.

"The mandate the party has received in Gujarat is a verdict on the (prime minister's) pro-poor policies. Ever since the Modi government took charge, pro-poor policies have transformed millions of lives and have received people's support," Yadav told reporters here.

Talking about the "revdi culture" (culture of distributing freebies), Yadav said this mandate had clearly proved that people had faith in the Modi government's policy of empowering the poor with welfare measures and not distribution of freebies for political reasons.

Underlining the distinction between the "revdi culture" and empowering the poor through welfare poilices, Yadav suggested that it was better to increase people's capacity by generating more employment opportunities instead of handing out freebies.

The BJP has been accusing the AAP and other opposition parties of promoting the culture of freebies and claimed that its massive win in Gujarat was a victory of its policies of empowering the poor and rejection of the culture of freebies.

He also alleged that the opposition parties were creating hurdles in Parliament and said they were hellbent on obstructionist politics.

They are not ready to talk about people's issues in Parliament, he added.