Gujarat Polls: How young guns Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani, Alpesh Thakor and Isudan Gadhvi performed

The BJP has scored a historic win in its bastion Gujarat, beating both its 2002 record of 127 seats and the longest-running record of 149 in 1985, by winning a whopping 155 seats, leaving little room for the opposition in the Legislative Assembly.

Among the key candidates of the party are young guns Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor, who had both joined it from the Congress. The two were part of the so-called "HAJ," which included Jignesh Mevani who remained in Congress. And on the other hand, stands AAP's Isudan Gadhvi, a journalist-turned-politician, who is also the party's CM candidate for the state.

Here's how they performed.

Jignesh Mevani:

Contesting from Vadgam seat, firebrand Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani was up against BJP's Manibhai Vaghela, and beat the saffron party candidate by a 4,928-vote margin.

Hardik Patel:

After joining the BJP earlier this year, the Patidar leader was fielded in the Viramgam seat against AAP's Amarsinh Thakor, and beat his rival by a massive 51,700 votes.

Alpesh Thakor:

Another Congress member who joined the BJP, Alpesh Thakor was fielded from Gandhinagar South against the Congress's Himanshu Patel. He beat his rival by 43,064 votes.

Isudhan Gadhvi:

AAP's Gujarat CM face, Gadhvi was contesting from the Khambhalia constituency, failed to strike a chord, losing to BJP's Ayar Mulubhai Hardasbhai Bera by 18,745 seats.