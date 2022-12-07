Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: A hung Assembly or photo finish for BJP, Congress?

As the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 counting begins tomorrow, the ruling BJP is aiming for a return in the term hill state. Exit polls have predicted an edge for the BJP over the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, but there could be a possible hung Assembly situation.
BJP cannot befool people of Himachal: Mallikarjun Kharge
Addressing his first public meeting in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday trained his gun on the BJP and said it may have been able to befool people across the country with its "jumlas" but cannot do so in the hill state.
"People here are educated, understand everything and take a considered decision (in voting).... The BJP may have been able to befool people all over the country with its jumlas (rhetoric) of Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts and jobs, but it cannot do so here," Kharge said.
Kharge said the Congress would fulfil all its promises made in the manifesto and the restoration of the old pension scheme would be the first decision of its government, if elected.
"As far as the old pension scheme is concerned, it will be implemented first. This is our promise and if given a chance this will be the first thing to be done," he said.
Congress in comfortable position, BJP is 'scared': Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh
As she carries forward the legacy of her late husband and Himachal Congress stalwart Virbhadra Singh, state party chief Pratibha Singh said on Wednesday that she does not harbour any chief ministerial ambitions and the high command will address the CM candidate issue.
In an interview toPTI, the Lok Sabha MP from Mandi claimed that the Congress was comfortably placed in the state, while the campaigning by top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, showed that the ruling party is "scared" and on a "weak footing" here.
Nitish ducks queries on exit polls predicting BJP win in Gujarat, HP
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ducked queries about exit polls predicting wins, in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, for his former ally BJP which he has vowed to defeat with the help of a united opposition in the next general elections.
Most exit polls have predicted a huge victory for the BJP in Gujarat, the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while the party has been shown to have a slight edge over the Congress in Himachal Pradesh.
“Janata Malik hai” (the people are our master), said Kumar, trying to ward off the queries of journalists.
When pressed further, he quipped “do I ever say anything in such matters” even as he insisted that all should wait for the final results to be announced on Thursday.
BJP, Congress both claim to win over 40 seats
Ahead of the counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, both BJP and Congress claimed that they will get more than 40 seats of the total 68.
Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap said heavy voting by the women electorate and the overall 76.61 per cent polling in the assembly elections was an indication that the saffron party would again form the government in the state.
In a press release issued here, he said a meeting of the national-level office bearers of the BJP was held in Delhi and party officials from Himachal Pradesh participated in it.
He said the election results would be far more favorable than predicted in exit polls and the BJP will win more than 40 seats. - PTI.
Vote counting to begin Dec 8 in 68 counting halls at 59 locations
More than 10,000 security personnel, returning officers, and other support staff will oversee the counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls on Thursday.
The counting will start at 8 am in 68 counting halls spread across 59 locations throughout the state, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said on Wednesday. The counting will start with the postal ballot at 8 am followed by EVM counting at 8.30 am.
Garg said that subject to availability of space, a maximum of 14 counting tables and a minimum of eight counting tables will be placed in the counting halls, with a separate table to accommodate nearly 500 postal ballots.
There will also be separate tables for scanning of electronically transmitted postal ballots linked to computers for counting. - PTI.
Change in 'Raj' or 'Riwaaj'?
Himachal Pradesh is set to reveal Thursday if its voters have bucked the anti-incumbency trend and re-elected the ruling party -- some thing that has not happened after 1985.
Going by Himachal Pradesh’s "riwaaj", or tradition, it should be the Congress' turn to form the next government.
But with all but two exit polls predicting an edge for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, pollsters are keenly watching which way the voters have decided in the closely fought contest.
Himachal Pradesh has not returned any incumbent government to power after 1985, a trend the ruling BJP, powered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personalised campaign, hopes to break.
The BJP slogan this time was "Raj nahin, riwaaj badlega", meaning the convention will change, not the government.
Of 55 lakh voters in the state, over 75 per cent exercised their franchise in the November 12 election to elect its 68-member assembly and government. A total of 412 candidates are in the fray in this election. - PTI.
Himachal Pradesh will vote for OPS, employment, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Himachal Pradesh will vote for the return of the old pension scheme and employment.
"Himachal will vote for OPS, Himachal will vote for employment and Himachal will vote for Har Ghar Lakshmi," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
Restoration of the old pension scheme, 300 units of free power, a Rs 680-crore startup fund, one lakh jobs and Rs 1,500 per month for women between 18 to 60 years are among the promises the Congress made in its manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh polls.
Elaborate arrangements for counting of votes in Himachal on Thursday
Elaborate arrangements have been put in place for the counting of votes for the 68-member Assembly on Thursday with the deployment of around 10,000 staff, including the security personnel, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said on Wednesday.
He said a team of returning officers and assistant returning officers have also been deployed to ensure smooth counting process.
He said depending upon the availability of the space, a maximum of 14 counting tables and a minimum of eight tables would be available in the counting halls.
He said there will be a separate table for nearly 500 postal ballots. Besides, there will also be separate tables for scanning of electronically transmitted postal ballots linked to computers for counting.
The CEO said EVMs belonging to the tribal Lahaul-Spiti district were shifted to Bhuntar in Kullu district where counting of votes will take place. Similarly, for the Bharmour assembly segment, the counting will take place in Chamba and for the Kinnaur assembly segment, the counting will take place in Reckong Peo. - IANS
Cong keeps fingers crossed as it awaits Gujarat, HP poll results; outcome to define road to 2024
The Congress party may have its eyes firmly set on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but it kept its fingers crossed as it waited for Thursday's counting of votes for the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
The grand old party, which has been struggling to protect its fast-decimating electoral base, would be more than happy if it wins Himachal Pradesh and remains the main opposition in Gujarat where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking to emerge as a challenger to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
On the other hand, its crisis will deepen further if the Congress fails to wrest power from the BJP in Himachal Pradesh - the hill state has not returned the same party to power after 1985 - and concedes the main opposition's space in Gujarat to AAP. - PTI
Exit polls predict photo finish in Himachal Pradesh elections
The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress prepare for a nervous counting day in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday after exit polls predict a photo finish.
The BJP’s top leadership asked Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to keep channels open with party rebels who contested the November 12 election. As many as 21 BJP MLAs were denied tickets and the rebels are expected to cause trouble for the party in a post-poll situation.
The party’s state President Suresh Kashyap, who was part of the office-bearers meeting held at Delhi, said that of the 76.61 per cent polling that was recorded in the recently concluded in the hill state, the most votes were cast by women voters. Detailing preparations of the party in the meeting, Kashyap said that the party is poised to win as many as 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly.
BJP might comfortably form govt in Himachal: CM Thakur
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur remained hopeful that the Bharatiya Janata Party would buck the anti-incumbency trend in the hill state and form government again.
Speaking to ANI, he said "Many of the exit polls are showing BJP forming govt while some show a neck-to-neck fight on a few seats. We should wait till Dec 8. According to our analysis, there's complete possibility of BJP comfortably forming the govt".
Independent MLAs may gain importance in case of hung Assembly in Himachal Pradesh
As many political analysts have predicted chances of a hung Assembly in Himachal Pradesh, rebels from the Congress and BJP, who contested as independent candidates, have started forming pressure groups to capitalise on the situation. This time, around 21 rebels are in the fray.
According to News 18 report, if these candidates win in their respective seats, they may play an imperative role in the formation of the government in case of a hung Assembly. Meetings between independent candidates have attracted media’s attention.
