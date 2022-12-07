Himachal Pradesh Election Constituency-wise Result: Elaborate arrangements in place for counting of votes

Elaborate arrangements for counting of votes in Himachal
Elaborate arrangements have been put in place for the counting of votes for the 68-member assembly on Thursday with the deployment of around 10,000 staff, including the security personnel, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said on Wednesday.
He said a team of returning officers and assistant returning officers have also been deployed to ensure smooth counting process.(IANS)
16:56
Hello readers! Welcome to our live coverage of the Himachal Pradesh election results 2022. The exit polls on Monday predicted that the BJP will have to sweat it out in Himachal Pradesh. Follow this blog to track the constituency-wise results and the winners and losers in each of Himachal Pradesh's 68 Assembly constituencies.
Track election results of Rampur, Rohru and Kinnaur Assembly constituencies below:
Track election results of Theog, Kasumpti, Shimla, Shimla Rural and Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituencies below:
Track election results of Nahan, Sri Renukaji, Paonta Sahib, Shillai and Chopal Assembly constituencies below:
Track election results of Nalagarh, Doon, Solan, Kasauli and Pachhad Assembly constituencies below:
Track election results of Jhanduta, Ghumarwin, Bilaspur, Sri Naina Deviji and Arki Assembly constituencies below:
Track election results of Chintpurni, Gagret, Haroli, Una and Kutlehar Assembly constituencies below:
Track election results of Bhoranj, Sujanpur, Hamirpur, Barsar and Nadaun Assembly constituencies below:
Track election results of Jogindernagar, Dharampur, Mandi, Balh and Sarkaghat Assembly constituencies below:
Track election results of Karsog, Sundernagar, Nachan, Seraj and Darang Assembly constituencies below:
Track election results of Lahaul & Spiti, Manali, Kullu, Banjar and Anni Assembly constituencies below:
Track election results of Kangra, Shahpur, Dharamshala, Palampur and Baijnath Assembly constituencies below:
Track election results of Jaswan-Pragpur, Jawalamukhi, Jaisinghpur, Sullah and Nagrota Assembly constituencies below:
Track election results of Nurpur, Indora, Fatehpur, Jawali and Dehra Assembly constituencies below:
Track election results of Churah, Bharmour, Chamba, Dalhousie and Bhattiyat Assembly constituencies below:
Elaborate arrangements for counting of votes in Himachal
Elaborate arrangements have been put in place for the counting of votes for the 68-member assembly on Thursday with the deployment of around 10,000 staff, including the security personnel, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said on Wednesday.
He said a team of returning officers and assistant returning officers have also been deployed to ensure smooth counting process.(IANS)
Hello readers! Welcome to our live coverage of the Himachal Pradesh election results 2022. The exit polls on Monday predicted that the BJP will have to sweat it out in Himachal Pradesh. Follow this blog to track the constituency-wise results and the winners and losers in each of Himachal Pradesh's 68 Assembly constituencies.