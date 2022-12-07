Himachal Pradesh Election Constituency-wise Result: Elaborate arrangements in place for counting of votes

  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 18:40 ist
Track the constituency-wise results for Himachal Pradesh elections 2022 with DH.
    Elaborate arrangements for counting of votes in Himachal 

    Elaborate arrangements have been put in place for the counting of votes for the 68-member assembly on Thursday with the deployment of around 10,000 staff, including the security personnel, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said on Wednesday.

    He said a team of returning officers and assistant returning officers have also been deployed to ensure smooth counting process.(IANS)

    Hello readers! Welcome to our live coverage of the Himachal Pradesh election results 2022. The exit polls on Monday predicted that the BJP will have to sweat it out in Himachal Pradesh. Follow this blog to track the constituency-wise results and the winners and losers in each of Himachal Pradesh's 68 Assembly constituencies.