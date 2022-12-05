Himachal Pradesh Election: Manali Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Manali Assembly Constituency (AC No. 22) in Kullu district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Manali is a legislative assembly constituency in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Govind Singh Thakur won Manali Assembly constituency seat after securing 27173 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Hari Chand Sharma by a margin of 3005 votes. In 2017, Manali constituency had 66452 voters, including 33837 males and 32615 females. The Manali assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 50.7 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.