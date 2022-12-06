Himachal Pradesh Election: Una Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Una Assembly Constituency (AC No. 44) in Una district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023. Una is a legislative assembly constituency in Una district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 21 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Una constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, INC candidate Satpal Singh Raizada won Una Assembly constituency seat after securing 31360 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Satpal Singh Satti by a margin of 3196 votes. In 2017, Una constituency had 79512 voters, including 40726 males and 38786 females. The Una assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 49.6% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.