Holi comes a week early as PM Modi and BJP clinch four out five states in Assembly polls

Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 10 2022, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 22:01 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJP leaders and workers during celebrations at the BJP Headquarters following the party's win in Assembly elections of four states. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Holi celebrations have begun a week early for the saffron party after the BJP won elections in four states. 

“A hilly state near the border, a state by the sea, a state with the special blessings of Maa Ganga and a state on the northeastern border –  the BJP has been blessed from all four directions,” Modi said at the party’s headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in New Delhi.

Modi, in his victory speech, remarked that in Uttar Pradesh, a state that has given this country a host of prime ministers, it is the first time that a chief minister has been reelected by the state. “After 37 years in UP, a government has come for the second time in a row,” Modi said.

Also Read | Hindutva, Modi magic, Yogi's 'bulldozer': What worked for BJP in UP?

He said that the party’s vote share has increased in UP, Goa and Manipur despite being in government in these states. “In Goa, all the exit polls turned out to be wrong; people have given us a chance to serve for the third time,” PM Modi said.

He said that the BJP’s pro-poor welfare schemes helped them come back to power. Women voters of the state played a crucial role. “They have blessed us; BJP has won in areas where women voters have a sway,” Modi said. 

Inside the BJP office, festivities started early in the day. As it became clear that the saffron party had clinched a clear mandate in four states, workers assembled in the party office to celebrate. Drums, flags and sweets were making their presence felt. Despite the elation of victory, workers waited in anticipation of Modi’s address. As it became clear that Modi would address karyakartas by 7 pm, more party workers made their way into the headquarters.

Also Read | Political map takes on saffron hue after Assembly elections 2022

While senior leaders including union ministers Jitendra Singh, Anurag Thakur and Smriti Irani, as well as several senior spokespeople were present throughout the day, speaking to reporters and TV channels, home minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda made their way to the office minutes ahead of Modi. 

Nadda said that the mandate is on Modi’s appeal. “PM Modi worked for the underprivileged. PM Modi changed the country’s politics from ‘Bhai-Bhatijawad’ to politics of development,” Nadda added.

The party’s pro-poor schemes worked for it, Nadda said, as he thanked party workers for their effort. “Elections is not just about numbers alone, it is based on chemistry. The poor, women, youth, as well as the backward classes are all strengthening their chemistry with us,” Nadda said.

