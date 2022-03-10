In early trends, BJP pulls ahead of SP in Uttar Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a commanding lead in Uttar Pradesh, leading in 100 seats, with the Samajwadi Party leading in 40 seats in an hour since the counting of votes started.
As of 9 am, the BJP was leading in 25 seats in Uttarakhand, with the Congress leading in 20 seats. The AAP was leading in one seat.
Click here to follow live updates of the counting day
In Punjab, the AAP was leading in 22 seats while the Congress was leading in 10 seats. The Akali Dal and BJP alliances were leading in six and four seats, respectively.
The coastal state of Goa seems to be favouring the BJP in the early trends, with the saffron party leading in 10 seats and Congress in four.
In Manipur, the BJP and Congress are neck and neck, leading in 5 and four seats, respectively.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Viruses can do good
DH Toon | Election won, but promises...?
Hiding from bombs, Ukraine's cellar violinist plays on
Any speech against govt policy can’t be seditious: SC
Sreesanth retires from all forms of domestic cricket
Russia admits conscripts 'part' of Ukraine operation
First pig heart transplant patient dies after 2 months
SP candidate guards EVM strongroom with binoculars
Meet 325-mn-year-old octopus fossil named after Biden
In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia