In early trends, BJP pulls ahead of SP in Uttar Pradesh

The BJP was also leading in Goa and Uttarakhand as of 9 am

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 10 2022, 09:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 09:24 ist
Counting of votes under way. Credit: AFP Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a commanding lead in Uttar Pradesh, leading in 100 seats, with the Samajwadi Party leading in 40 seats in an hour since the counting of votes started.

As of 9 am, the BJP was leading in 25 seats in Uttarakhand, with the Congress leading in 20 seats. The AAP was leading in one seat.

In Punjab, the AAP was leading in 22 seats while the Congress was leading in 10 seats. The Akali Dal and BJP alliances were leading in six and four seats, respectively.

The coastal state of Goa seems to be favouring the BJP in the early trends, with the saffron party leading in 10 seats and Congress in four.

In Manipur, the BJP and Congress are neck and neck, leading in 5 and four seats, respectively.

